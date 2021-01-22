DENVER (CBS4)– As the restaurant industry continues to struggle during the pandemic, a 2020 report from the Colorado Restaurant predicted at least 60% of restaurants may have to consider closing in the next few months. But a Denver restaurant owner is taking his chances, opening a Cajun and Creole restaurant in Denver’s Whittier neighborhood.

Randall Borne has been cooking up New Orleans-style food in Denver for decades. While many restaurants are shutting down due to COVID restrictions, and workers have lost their jobs, Randall is opening “Randall’s” in a new spot at Bruce Randolph and York Street.

“I grew up in this neighborhood since I moved here from Louisiana, so I wanted to stay in this neighborhood,” Borne said. “I saw a lot of people give up that were trying to open businesses during this time, and it was a little rough for them. Some people got tired of it, tired of waiting for everything to open back up.”

Randall is no stranger to struggle. This is his fourth time opening a restaurant, after he says three other locations were forced to shut down due to the impact of gentrification over the years.

With his new space, Randall’s will adhere to current COVID restrictions in Denver, and transition to a new, more sustainable model.

“It’s going to be rough for anybody right now with the restrictions,” Borne said. “This place is small, so 25% for us is only 16 people, and that’s including employees. For now, it’ll be take-out.”

Randall hopes the new location will stick.

“I’m glad we pushed through,” said Borne.

Randall’s is waiting on one more license before they can open. Borne says he expects to start serving customers in less than two weeks.