EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Five orphaned bear cubs will soon have a safer place to sleep. Colorado Parks and Wildlife built two dens for the bears on Pikes Peak.
Wildlife officers plan to release the bear cubs into the dens next week. CPW hopes the bears will chose to hibernate inside.
The cubs were sent to rehab after their mothers taught them dangerous habits, including seeking garbage as food.
“When they awaken in spring, instincts will take over. Instead of human garbage, they’ll eat natural foods & live wild,” CPW SE Region stated in a tweet.