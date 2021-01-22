DENVER (CBS4)– Denver native Mark Hubbard made waves on the PGA Tour on Friday. It wasn’t because he shot a career low round, rather his unorthodox putting stroke was caught be the TV cameras and went viral on social media.

“It’s blowing up right now,” said the former prep star at Colorado Academy. “I actually tapped in at Mayakoba in 2019 the same way and it was caught on video, so I don’t know why it’s blowing up now but I’m getting a lot of feedback from it.”

Hubbard began to putt like normal, then swiveled his hips, did a little dance and bent down low attaching his pinky finger near the putterhead.

He missed the 6-foot putt which actually was a surprise to the PGA tour member

“I’m pretty automatic with it inside 5-10 feet,” said Hubbard. “I hit a great putt right where I was looking, it just broke more than I thought.”

Hubbard calls the putting stroke “The Snail.” It was something he and his college teammates learned while playing at San Jose State.

It’s not something he plans on adopting as his normal putting technique. Hubbard wasn’t playing well and frustrated with his game and instead of reacting in a negative fashion, decided to release that frustration in a comical manner.

“I was going to miss the cut and I like to keep a positive attitude even when things aren’t going well,” Hubbard said. “Rather than take out my frustrations in a negative way like I have in the past, I thought I’d have some fun with it.”

The 31-year-old shot 4-over par on Friday and missed the cut at The American Express tournament in La Quinta, California but hopes to someday unleash “The Snail” when he’s playing much better.

“The dream would be to have a 1-inch tap for a win someday and break it out then.”