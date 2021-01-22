BOULDER, Colo. (AP) – The University of Colorado Boulder has announced that former California professor John Eastman is no longer permitted to perform outreach or speak after giving a speech for then-President Donald Trump shortly before the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The Daily Camera reported that the university said Eastman alleged widespread election fraud during his speech without providing evidence.
Eastman told the university it violated his constitutional rights and he would be “exploring all options.” Eastman retired from Chapman University on Jan. 14.
RELATED: Chapman University Faces Pressure To Fire Professor John Eastman Who Spoke At Pro-Trump Rally Before Capitol Breach
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)