BOULDER, Colo. (AP) – The University of Colorado Boulder has announced that former California professor John Eastman is no longer permitted to perform outreach or speak after giving a speech for then-President Donald Trump shortly before the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The Daily Camera reported that the university said Eastman alleged widespread election fraud during his speech without providing evidence.

Chapman University professor John Eastman (left) stands alongside Rudy Giuliani, personal lawyer to President Donald Trump, at rally near the White House in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021. (Getty Images)

Eastman told the university it violated his constitutional rights and he would be “exploring all options.” Eastman retired from Chapman University on Jan. 14.

