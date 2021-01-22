CBSN DenverWatch Now
GREELEY, Colo. (AP) – A man who died after he was pulled from a collapsed trench at a worksite in northern Colorado has been identified. The Greeley Tribune reports 59-year-old Jay Saxe Froshaug, of Longmont, was partially buried while working at the Poudre Ponds on Jan. 14.

The ponds had been drained so the city of Greeley could make improvements. Froshaug was caught as other workers prepared to pour a concrete headwall.

He was pulled from the pit and died at a hospital. Poudre Ponds, a recreational fishery, was closed in the fall and is expected to be back open in April.

