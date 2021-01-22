Denver Residents Can Sign Up To Get Critical Text Or Email Alerts About COVID-19 Pandemic And VaccineSign up to receive critical email & text updates about the pandemic & Colorado’s vaccine distribution.

They Won't Look The Same, But Large Events At Colorado Convention Center Aren't Too Far Off In Denver's FutureWhile there will not be much business in the first half of 2021, conventions in Denver should pick up by the end of the year.

Gov. Jared Polis Expects 'More Consistency' With President Biden's Coronavirus Pandemic PlanGov. Jared Polis says with a new administration, he anticipates there will be new direction when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic response.

40% Fewer Coloradans Tested For STDs During COVID-19 PandemicColorado public health agencies conducted 40% fewer tests for gonorrhea, chlamydia and syphilis during the COVID-19 pandemic compared to the previous year.

Boulder County Applies For 5 Star Business Certification ProgramThe Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is considering an application from Boulder County to join the state's 5 Star Certification Program.

Denver Public Schools Teachers Post Messages Urging District To Reconsider In-Person Learning PlanSome teachers in Denver Public Schools posted messages to the district on Thursday, asking them to reconsider their plan to return to in-person learning for older students.