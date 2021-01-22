(CBS4) – Tickets are on sale now for the Flatirons Food Film Festival, which will run from Jan. 28 to Feb. 5. The event celebrates food-centered films and includes speakers, discussions and even delicious food for you to enjoy from home.

This year’s festival will be virtual due to coronavirus and includes 13 films that cover a wide range of topics.

“First Cow is a drama that’s getting Oscar buzz, and one of the leads is going to be with us for a discussion after the film. Then we also have Meat the Future, which is about cell-based meat,” said festival director Julia Joun in an interview on CBSN Denver. “Then we also have Setting the Bar: A Craft Chocolate Origin Story. That’s about some of the top craft chocolate makers going into the Amazon.”

The festival has come up with some creative ways to enjoy food with the films. Organizers have teamed up with local restaurants to offer takeout and meal kits that offer the perfect pairing for the film.

“Vatel is set in France, so we’re going to have French cuisine, and we’re going to have an opera program before the film that has French music.”

Joun says the pandemic will make this year’s festival different but is also providing them the opportunity to reach a wider audience.

“Virtual kind of makes it challenging, but virtual also gives a great opportunity for anyone in the U.S. to see these films.”

To buy tickets to the festival, just head to flatironsfoodfilm.eventive.org/passes/buy