If Curative Was Company You Used To Get Your COVID Test Recently, You May Need To Take Another OneThe State of Colorado and Jefferson County have stopped using the COVID testing company Curative after the FDA issued a warning that some of the company's tests were coming back with inaccurate results.

COVID In Boulder: City Launches Campaign To Remind People To Wear Face Masks, Maintain Social DistanceThe City of Boulder launched a new campaign to remind people to continue protecting themselves during the pandemic.

New Colorado Team Assembled To Get COVID Vaccine More Efficiently To Minority CommunitiesGov. Jared Polis said getting the COVID vaccine to members of Colorado's minority communities is a major focus right now.

Denver Residents Can Sign Up To Get Critical Text Or Email Alerts About COVID-19 Pandemic And VaccineSign up to receive critical email & text updates about the pandemic & Colorado’s vaccine distribution.

They Won't Look The Same, But Large Events At Colorado Convention Center Aren't Too Far Off In Denver's FutureWhile there will not be much business in the first half of 2021, conventions in Denver should pick up by the end of the year.

Gov. Jared Polis Expects 'More Consistency' With President Biden's Coronavirus Pandemic PlanGov. Jared Polis says with a new administration, he anticipates there will be new direction when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic response.