By Jesse Sarles
DENVER (CBS4) – The State of Colorado has finished an official count, and it shows a dramatic overall decrease in enrollment in public schools this school year. The overall enrollment dipped by 3%, with the biggest drop being in the lowest grades. Education officials point directly to the coronavirus pandemic as the culprit.

Students line up to head into Monarch High School in Louisville earlier this week. (credit: CBS)

“The state student population had its first decrease in year-to-year enrollment in over three decades due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic,” read a news release sent out by the Colorado Department of Education on Friday. The last time the state registered a drop in annual enrollment was in 1998.

The count was done in October for students in preschool through 12th grade across the state in the 2020-21 school year. The state recorded a total of 883,199 students. That was 30,024 fewer than in the 2019-20 school year.

The largest decreases came from the following grades:

– 8,009 fewer students in preschool (23.3% drop)
– 5,800 fewer kindergartners (9.1% drop)
– 13,833 fewer 1st through 5th graders (4.2% drop)

On the opposite end of the coin, enrollment in online public educational programs jumped by 43% this school year. There are currently about 32,000 students enrolled in those programs. Home schooling also got more popular (15,773 in 2020-21 vs. 7,880 in 2019-20).

