DENVER (CBS4) – A former Denver firefighter found guilty in a hidden camera case will not spend any time in jail as part of his sentence. Former Denver Fire Department Lt. Daniel Flesner was found guilty of criminal invasion of privacy and attempt to commit tampering with physical evidence in October 2020.
Flesner was sentenced on Friday to two years probation, moral recognition therapy and a mental health screening. If he violates any of those conditions, he could spend time in prison.
A female Denver firefighter who found a hidden camera planted in her bedroom in a Denver firehouse testified in the trial. She said she experienced “complete panic” after finding the concealed camera in March 2019.
“I was really scared,” said the fire department technician, as she recalled finding the camera after hearing it emit audio. The hidden, motion-activated camera was disguised as a phone charger and was plugged into an outlet in the woman’s bedroom.
Flesner resigned from the department shortly after the camera was found.