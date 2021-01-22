CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Denver Police

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver investigated a deadly shooting on Friday night. The shooting happened on West Alameda Avenue and South Raritan Street about 6 p.m.

Police say the victim got himself to the hospital where he later died. Police have not released a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this crimes is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

