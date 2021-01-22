DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver investigated a deadly shooting on Friday night. The shooting happened on West Alameda Avenue and South Raritan Street about 6 p.m.
Police say the victim got himself to the hospital where he later died. Police have not released a description of the suspect.
