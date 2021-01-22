AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– An investigation is underway after racist graffiti was found on the playground of an elementary school. Staff covered up the offensive messages before students at Coyote Hills arrived on Friday morning.
In a letter to parents, the school states that surveillance video shows two teenage males may be responsible.
It continued, “Any hate-motivated speech or behavior by students, staff, or anyone in our community that is physically or psychologically harmful to another person will not be tolerated. Anyone engaging in such activity will be held accountable. Our greatest responsibility as a school district is to provide safe and welcoming schools where students of every race, ethnicity, religion, gender and sexual orientation feel valued and supported.”
Coyote Hills Elementary is in the Cherry Creek Schools school district.