Doctors, Patients Reflect On Dr. Justina Ford Day, Honoring Denver's First Licensed Black Female DoctorDr. Justina Ford, Denver’s first licensed Black female doctor, was honored for her accomplishments Friday.

Colorado 3rd Safest State During COVID Pandemic, Study FindsColorado is the third safest state during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new study by WalletHub.

If Curative Was Company You Used To Get Your COVID Test Recently, You May Need To Take Another OneThe State of Colorado and Jefferson County have stopped using the COVID testing company Curative after the FDA issued a warning that some of the company's tests were coming back with inaccurate results.

COVID In Denver: Mass Vaccination Event Planned At Coors FieldDenver is on track to hold its first mass vaccination event later this month. It’s considered a major step in the fight against COVID-19 in Colorado.

New Colorado Team Assembled To Get COVID Vaccine More Efficiently To Minority CommunitiesGov. Jared Polis said getting the COVID vaccine to members of Colorado's minority communities is a major focus right now.

COVID In Boulder: City Launches Campaign To Remind People To Wear Face Masks, Maintain Social DistanceThe City of Boulder launched a new campaign to remind people to continue protecting themselves during the pandemic.