ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A Colorado woman — who was high on meth when she hit and killed another woman — was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
An Arapahoe County judge gave 28-year-old Cayla Cushman the maximum sentence last week.
Cushman pleaded guilty to killing 60-year-old Alice Yuan back in February 2019.
Cushman was driving home from work on South Platte Canyon in Columbine Valley. Police say she crossed the center line and hit Yuan’s car.
Cushman has been convicted of drunk driving twice before.