AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – John Kittleson loves his truck. He bought it from his friend, and together they have put a lot of work into it.

“This isn’t the original engine. This is a 12 valve Cummins diesel,” he said. “I deeply love this truck. Its heart, it couldn’t be stronger.”

Maybe it’s because in some ways it’s a lot like him. John is a former Marine. He had a cushy tech job when he got out of the service, but corporate life wasn’t for him. So, he quit and started his own welding company where he hires veterans who are down on their luck.

CBS4’s Michael Abeyta first brought you his story when crooks made off with his beloved work truck when it was loaded with $13,000 worth of welding tools. John thought he might have to close up shop.

“Honestly I’m really not sure what I’m going to do now. I mean this is absolutely devastating,” he said at the time.

Since then, John’s luck has started to change. The Aurora Police Department found his beloved truck abandoned. All of the tools were gone and it didn’t start but John is sure he can repair it.

“I’m at a loss for words, I think, obviously,” said John.

In addition to sharing his story with CBS4, he posted it on Reddit. Viewers and Redditors have seen his story and helped him get back to work.

Some have given him replacement tools and others have donated thousands of dollars to his GoFundMe campaign. John is grateful.

“I was absolutely blown away I never ever in a thousand years could have imagined the outpouring of support that I’ve received,” he said.

If you would like to help John, he’s still got that fundraising page going. You can donate money here.