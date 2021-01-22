AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Aurora Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on Friday afternoon. Officers responded to the southeast corner of North Beeler Street and East Colfax Avenue around 12:34 p.m.
Police found a man in a vehicle who appeared to have been shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators are seeking information about what led up to the shooting and who is responsible.
The name of the man who died will be released by the Adams County Coroner’s Office.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). Tips can remain anonymous and callers may be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.