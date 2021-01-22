DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Architecture Foundation launched two new audio tours, last year. One tour is on Downtown Denver design, and the other explains the construction of Civic Center Park.
“We’re coming up to the axis, the center point of the cultural axis, as well as, the civic axis,” Jackie Noble, of Noble Erikson Inc., said to Pauline Herrera, Executive Director of the Denver Architecture Foundation, as they strolled through Civic Center Park.
The park was built to be a crossroads between civic and cultural life. The Colorado State Capitol and the City and County Building anchor the East/West axis. The Greek Amphitheatre and the Voorhies Memorial are on the North/South axis.
“Mayor Speer felt that if there was a beautiful city, and a place for citizens to go, you have better citizens,” Noble explained.
History and perspective is all a part of the 14-stops on the Civic Center Park tour. Noble helped develop the tour.
“My passion is historical research,” she told CBS4.
With just a few clicks, listeners can access either of the tours on their smartphones.
The Denver Architecture Foundation created these tours as part of its mission to inspire people to experience design throughout the city.
“They encourage you to get out and explore, have a deeper understanding of how the built environment effects our daily lives,” Herrera said.
The goal is that with the history and perspective under their belt, listeners can start seeing a better future for Denver.
