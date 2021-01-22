PGA Tour Schedule On CBS For 2021 Tees Off With Farmers Insurance OpenCBS Sports begins its 64th consecutive year covering the PGA Tour with the Farmers Insurance Open.

NFL Allowing 22,000 Fans To Attend Super Bowl 55 Including 7,500 Healthcare WorkersThere will be fans in attendance at this year's Super Bowl including 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers who are being given free tickets as a thank you for their service.

Ed McCaffrey Era At University Of Northern Colorado DelayedThe University of Northern Colorado announced Thursday it will not participate in the Big Sky Conference and FCS spring championship season.

Nikola Jokic Steps Up Another Level For Denver Nuggets This YearThe 7-footer who views himself equal parts center and point guard has definitely put himself in the early MVP conversation.

CBS Sports Set To Air Seven Hours Of Pregame Coverage For Super Bowl LV Across TV, Streaming PlatformsCBS Sports will have seven hours worth of pregame coverage beginning at 11:30 a.m. and leading up to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday, February 7.

NFC And AFC Championship Picks: Aaron Rodgers 'Just Amazing Playing In Lambeau,' Says SportsLine's Kenny WhiteThe NFC Championship features a matchup of historically great quarterbacks, while the AFC Championship could be remembered similarly, if Mahomes is able to play.