BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — University of Colorado Boulder police are investigating a possible stabbing on campus that was reported on Thursday afternoon.
Campus police says the incident reportedly happened just before 1:45 p.m., south of Broadway and Marine Street, in the area of the Andrews Arboretum.
The victim told police they were stabbed in the wooded area along the bike path that traverses down University Hill, from Main Campus.
The Boulder Police Department is currently investigating the report and is asking people to avoid the area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact BPD at (303) 441-3333 or North Colorado Crime Stoppers at http://www.nococrimestoppers.com