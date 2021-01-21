BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Making immigration a priority on day one of his administration, the inauguration of President Joseph Biden has given a morale boost to some women who have taken sanctuary in Colorado. For four years, Ingrid Encalda la Torre has been living inside churches. Now on this first day of the Biden administration, she has hope.

“I am really tired of living this life because it is not normal for me and my kids,” she told CBS4 investigator Rick Sallinger.

Her daughter Elisabeth is 14 months old. She also has two boys who are attending school. The Unitarian Universalist Church of Boulder is her sanctuary, her home. A sign on the door awaits law enforcement telling them they cannot enter without a warrant.

Encalda la Torre said she will not give up her effort, “For 4 years I sacrificed my life here because there are citizens here who want a better life in the United States.”

Towards that life, she sells items from her native Peru and pays her taxes. Ingrid is one of several in Colorado hoping their sanctuaries may no longer be needed.

Jeannette Vizguerra has been living at church in Denver for two years. She is heartened by the concentration now on deporting only those considered a threat to the country.

“I am not a danger to the community, but I need to protect myself in sanctuary,” she said.

Vizguerra was named by Time Magazine as one of the most influential people as a face of immigrant rights in 2017.

These women do not feel safe to leave their sanctuaries just yet. But already are seeing a new president and a new attitude. On Wednesday, Biden extended the stays of those in the country under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Vizguerra said she is fighting not only for those in sanctuary but the millions of undocumented immigrants throughout the United States.