AULT, Colo. (CBS4) – A 36-year-old man is under arrest after the shooting death of a male in Ault on Wednesday. Suspect Tony Minor was set to appear in Weld County Court on Thursday afternoon.
Police in Ault said they arrested Minor on the 300 block of East 1st Street after the shooting took place there in the evening.
The victim’s name isn’t being released at this time.
Anyone who might have information about the case who hasn’t already spoken to investigators is asked to call Ault Detective Bobo at (970) 834-1336 x202.