CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)– Overnight former President Donald Trump issued 73 pardons as one of his final actions as the commander in chief. He pardoned his former chief strategist Steven Bannon but didn’t pardon a man from Castle Rock named in the same indictment.
Bannon was indicted in August on charges of defrauding donors in a fundraising campaign to build a wall along the southern border of the U.S. Bannon was one of Trump’s closest advisors, joining the campaign in 2016 and serving in the White House until August 2017.
Shea, along with four others, including Bannon, were indicted in August 2020.
Shea is accused of setting up shell corporations to funnel money donated to the online campaign to another defendant, Brian Kolfage. The money was routed through the nonprofit and the shell company, run by Shea, prosecutors say.
Shea could face 40 years in prison. He was released on a $250,000 unsecured bond as his case proceeds in the New York Federal Court.