CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Firestone News

FIRESTONE, Colo. (CBS4)– A reported explosion at a home in Firestone was investigated on Thursday afternoon. Police officers and firefighters rushed to the scene in a neighborhood.

(credit: CBS)

There was one home cordoned off with what appeared to be damage to a garage door. Fire crews were seen going into and coming out of the home.

(credit: CBS)

Witnesses told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas that they heard the explosion about a quarter mile away.

(credit: CBS)

Jennifer McRae