FIRESTONE, Colo. (CBS4)– A reported explosion at a home in Firestone was investigated on Thursday afternoon. Police officers and firefighters rushed to the scene in a neighborhood.
There was one home cordoned off with what appeared to be damage to a garage door. Fire crews were seen going into and coming out of the home.
—EXPLOSION AT HOME—
Just arrived on scene of what’s reported as an explosion in Firestone.
There’s a distinct smell in the area…not clear what it is.
Residents tell me they heard a loud boom from 1/4mi away.
Residents asked to keep distance. @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/651hUr0xpR
— Dillon Thomas (@DillonMThomas) January 21, 2021
