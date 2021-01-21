AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – While this week’s winning $731.1 million Powerball ticket went to someone in Maryland, some Colorado residents are also a bit richer.
Two $150,000 tickets were sold in Colorado for Tuesday night’s drawing. The first was at the Walmart on East Quincy Avenue in Aurora. The second was at Broadway Wine & Spirits in Sterling.
There’s no word so far on if anyone has claimed either of those tickets just yet.
