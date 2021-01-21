(CBS4) — On Thursday, Republican U.S. Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (CO-03) introduced a bill to block the Paris Agreement. Boebert called it a “job-killing amendment.”
Today, I introduced a bill that blocks all actions and funds for carrying out the Paris Agreement until a treaty is passed by the U.S. Senate.
Unilaterally entering the Paris Agreement was wrong in 2016 and its wrong now!
More 👇https://t.co/k5Xd2d0Wh2 pic.twitter.com/PHXz0Oyvjs
— Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) January 22, 2021
“My bill prohibits Congress from spending a single penny on the Paris Agreement until this treaty is ratified by the United States Senate. Joe Biden took an oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution. If he wants to keep it, he must transmit the job-killing Paris Agreement to the U.S. Senate for ratification,” Boebert stated.
“Responsible energy production supports more than 230,000 Colorado jobs. The Paris Agreement puts these jobs at risk and will increase energy costs,” Boebert stated. “$4 per gallon gasoline, here we go again!”
H.R. 376, the Paris Agreement Constitutional Treaty Act, blocks all actions and funds for carrying out the Paris Agreement until a treaty is passed by the U.S. Senate.
This was one of the first three bills Boebert introduced as a Member of Congress.
On Wednesday, President Biden signed the instrument to rejoin the Paris Agreement and announced and the U.S. will officially become a Party of the Paris Agreement in 30 days.