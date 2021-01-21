Nikola Jokic Steps Up Another Level For Denver Nuggets This YearThe 7-footer who views himself equal parts center and point guard has definitely put himself in the early MVP conversation.

CBS Sports Set To Air Seven Hours Of Pregame Coverage For Super Bowl LV Across TV, Streaming PlatformsCBS Sports will have seven hours worth of pregame coverage beginning at 11:30 a.m. and leading up to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday, February 7.

NFC And AFC Championship Picks: Aaron Rodgers 'Just Amazing Playing In Lambeau,' Says SportsLine's Kenny WhiteThe NFC Championship features a matchup of historically great quarterbacks, while the AFC Championship could be remembered similarly, if Mahomes is able to play.

Crowds Not Allowed At Aspen's X Games Due To Level Red COVID RestrictionsThe planning to make sure the X Games in Colorado can continue in some capacity has been immense.

Nathan MacKinnon Reaches 500 Points, Avalanche Defeat KingsNathan MacKinnon became the first member of the 2013 NHL draft class to reach 500 points, Devon Toews and Mikko Rantanen scored power-play goals and the Avalanche defeated the Kings.

Professional Bull Riders Returns To CBS Sunday, January 24The Unleash The Beast tour brings its second event of the 2021 season to CBS Television Network after a successful opening weekend on CBS Sports Network last week.