(CBS4) – Douglas County law officers and Safeway stores have unveiled a new way to fight gift card fraud. Signs are now going up at the racks where gift cards are sold. The message they want to get out is gift cards are for gifts — and that businesses and government agencies do not take them for payment.

Store employees have also been trained to help recognize when customers may about to become victims. David Montoya from Safeway Asset Protection said one scenario of concern is when there is someone on the phone with a customer as they are buying the gift card.

“We’ve had situations where our employee will ask ‘May I ask who is on the phone with you?’ and the customer will say ‘Well, they told me not to tell you,’ or ‘They’ve told me not to talk to you but I need to buy $2,000 worth of gift cards,” Montoya said.

The grocery chain and law agencies also say it’s really important to report the fraud so they can look for patterns and prosecute suspects. Safeway is helping with that by giving potential victims the phone numbers of police departments.