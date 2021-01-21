GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Ed McCaffrey Era is delayed. The University of Northern Colorado announced Thursday it will not participate in the Big Sky Conference and FCS spring championship season.
UNC, in a release, stated it was a necessary to make this tough decision, “This path allows us to provide the best care and support for not only our football program but all seventeen of our intercollegiate sports,” said Director of Athletics Darren Dunn. “While we are disappointed to not compete in the Big Sky this spring, we are excited to follow the team in Coach McCaffrey’s first season this fall.”
Bears Football will look to schedule 2 games this Spring in conjunction with a typical Spring Football practice schedule.
Head Coach McCaffrey believes this is the best course of action for his players and program.
“After missing last spring and most of summer training due to the pandemic, I am eager to use this spring to safely prepare for a full season in the fall,” said McCaffrey.