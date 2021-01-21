(AP) – Authorities have released the name of a skier who died after he fell and slid into a tree at Eldora ski area. The Daily Camera reports 51-year-old David Marquez, of Thornton, crashed on the expert Corona run the morning of Jan. 14, and ski patrollers took him down the mountain to an ambulance at the base of the resort.
A medical helicopter was requested, but the pilot was unable to land because of gusty winds. Marquez was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office will investigate the crash.
