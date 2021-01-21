DENVER (CBS4)– Visitors to the 16th Street Mall are down overall but trending closer to average despite the coronavirus pandemic. According to the Downtown Denver Partnership, the amount of visitors is well below normal.
But they are getting closer to the average levels of spring 2020. The 16th Street Mall saw a 52,000 visitor increase last month compared to November’s total of 120,000. That is still off from December 2019 when the total number of visitors reached 430,000.
The partnership credits the downtown holiday experiences for the extra foot traffic.