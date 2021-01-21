LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Larimer County has been partially approved for a Federal Emergency Management Agency [FEMA] Major Disaster Declaration with the Cameron Peak Fire. The wildfire that burned for 112 days in 2020 in the western part of the county was the largest in recorded state history at 208,913 acres.
Funding under the FEMA disaster declaration will help repair damaged roads and bridges. It will also help with cleaning up debris, removing damaged trees and a FEMA hazard mitigation program to upgrade and better prepare areas for future fires or floods.
Larimer County also applied for funding to help residents who lost their homes.
