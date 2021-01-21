BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Boulder have arrested a man accused of sexual assault on a child. Investigators believe there could be additional victims.
Police arrested Ian C. Morrison, 36, of Boulder on Tuesday night. He has been charged with sexual assault, sexual assault on a child, enticement of a child and false imprisonment stemming from incidents that allegedly occurred in 2020. The crimes were reported to the Boulder Police Department by the victim’s parent.
Police say that Morrison was in possession of sexually explicit material of children and detectives are concerned there may be other victims who have not yet reported the incidents to law enforcement.
Additional Information from the Boulder Police Department:
Anyone who may have information about any incidents that could be related is asked to call Detective B. McNalley at 303-441-3336 reference case 20-12090. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website.