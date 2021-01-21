(CBS4) — Now that the Inauguration Day events are behind us and the peaceful transition of power is complete, we had to take a few minutes to enjoy some of the lighter moments of the day — like the fashion. Obviously, there has been lots of praise for purple hues and classic pearl necklaces, but one man in a parka and mittens may have stolen the internet.

Former presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont) attended this historic event in the same Burton snowboarding parka that inspired many “I’m once again asking” memes, and distinctive pair of mittens that were reportedly hand-knit by a Vermont school teacher several years ago.

Photos of Sanders’ now-iconic ensemble were quickly tweeted with comical captions, such as:

“This could have been an email,” by Ashley K. Smalls;

“Bernie dressed like the inauguration is on his to do list today but ain’t his whole day,” Marie Faustin wrote.

Others quickly edited Sanders into iconic scenes — too numerous to list here. But we couldn’t resist making a few memes of our own, putting Sanders in some timeless Colorado locations.

First, we present Sanders waiting for the rest of the group to summit a 14er.

We can just imagine him saying, “I am once again asking you to leave no trace.”

After appearing so unimpressed with the inaugural activities, we tried to imagine Sanders attending other classically Colorado events — like a wedding at Loveland Ski Resort.

Possible caption: “This could’ve been an email.”

We wanted to give Sanders something to look forward to, so we put him in Rocky Mountain National Park — waiting for crews to clear feet of snow from Trail Ridge Road.

Of course, Sanders would most likely arrive in Colorado at Denver International Airport.

When you visit Denver International Airport and wait patiently to see something extraterrestrial. #mittens pic.twitter.com/K2Yu2iCDCY — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) January 21, 2021

What’s next for Sanders? Watching cave divers at Casa Bonita? Catching an Avs game? You tell us! We’ll share them below!