DENVER (CBS4)– The City of Denver is upgrading the 16th Street Mall. The city selected PCL Construction for the improvement project on the popular tourist destination.
Last year, the city hosted an open house for people to give their opinion about the enhancements. Denver is negotiating with the firm and expects to bring a contract to city council in the next few months.
Because the 16th Street Mall was built with federal funds in 1982, any potential modifications must undergo a “National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) review and a cultural resources evaluation pursuant to Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966 (NHPA).”
There have been several small improvements along the Mall over the past few years, including the installation of 187 LED lights to improve security in an effort to make the area more welcoming to tourists and other visitors.
If approved, construction will likely being at the end of this year with completion date by the end of 2024.