ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — In an effort to bring hope and joy to the community, Adams County is launching a public arts project. Murals For Hope is a series of five outdoor murals along the Clear Creek and South Platte River trail systems.
Each piece is inspired by the wildlife and beauty of the parks, trails and open space in the area.
The hope is this will encourage more people to get outside and explore the area.
Adams County commissioned six local artists to install large murals along the trails from July through December 2020.
- Jay Jaramillo and Jerry Jaramillo – Clear Creek Trail, 64th Avenue Trailhead
- AJ Davis (Project Street Gold) – Clear Creek Trail, Clear Creek / South Platte Confluence
- Johanna Gentry – South Platte River Trail, Clear Creek / South Platte Confluence
- Anthony Garcia (Birdseed Collective) – South Platte River Trail, 120th Street Entrance, Riverdale Regional Park
- Michael Gadlin – South Platte River Trail, 124th Avenue Underpass, Riverdale Regional Park
“We want everyone to come out and enjoy Murals for Hope and get a little fresh air and inspiration,” said Zoe Ocampo, Adams County Arts & Culture Liaison.