DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper took to Twitter to thank the National Guard members standing guard on Inauguration Day. Dozens of Colorado Army and Air National Guard members deployed for Washington, D.C. last week.
Bennet tweeted a picture with the troops from Colorado, noting that they all volunteered to be there.
Hickenlooper tweeted his thanks along with a picture of him visiting with some guard members.
“I’m so grateful to the members of the Colorado National uard who are in DC to defend our Constitution and the peaceful transition of power. Thank you, @CONG1860!”
— Senator John Hickenlooper (@SenatorHick) January 20, 2021
