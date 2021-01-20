DENVER (CBS4) – Two weeks ago, a peaceful transition of power seemed doubtful as the U.S. Capitol riot unfolded. Maedella Stiger watched Wednesday’s inauguration in her husband’s longtime barbershop in Denver.

“I felt hope. I felt now we can begin to see leadership,” Stiger said.

Before the pandemic, there might have been more traffic or a buzz around Franklin Stiger’s shop which is in the historically Black neighborhood of Five Points. Many in the Black community are especially proud to see Kamala Harris become Vice President.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, it seems many watched from home.

“It was like waking up Christmas morning,” Parker Mcmullen Bushman said.

The Mcmullen Bushmans in Thornton marked this occasion with a big breakfast before tuning in.

“We’re an interracial family. We got three kids and I have two daughters,” Mcmullen Bushman related.

She works in diversity training, equity, and inclusion, and sees this administration as a leading example.

“We will once again have a platform to address those things,” she said.

This inauguration may also help kids continue dreaming big.

“When I was growing up if I had a Kamala Harris it would mean…” Stiger pondered.

Stiger was still in awe of seeing Harris sworn in. Though she knows it was inspiring.

“I still say everything comes up on the leadership,” Stiger gathered.

“My hope is for a $15 minimum wage, college debt forgiveness, and universal healthcare,” Mcmullen Bushman said.

While many feel excited now, tomorrow it’s back to business, and they expect a lot from their leaders.