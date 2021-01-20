NFC And AFC Championship Picks: Aaron Rodgers 'Just Amazing Playing In Lambeau,' Says SportsLine's Kenny WhiteThe NFC Championship features a matchup of historically great quarterbacks, while the AFC Championship could be remembered similarly, if Mahomes is able to play.

Crowds Not Allowed At Aspen's X Games Due To Level Red COVID RestrictionsThe planning to make sure the X Games in Colorado can continue in some capacity has been immense.

Nathan MacKinnon Reaches 500 Points, Avalanche Defeat KingsNathan MacKinnon became the first member of the 2013 NHL draft class to reach 500 points, Devon Toews and Mikko Rantanen scored power-play goals and the Avalanche defeated the Kings.

'I Wanted This Job Bad': New Denver Broncos General Manager George Paton Lays Out PrioritiesIn his first news conference as general manager of the Denver Broncos, George Paton talked about how excited he is to work with John Elway, Vic Fangio and the team.

Sarah Thomas To Become First Woman To Officiate Super Bowl As NFL Announces Super Bowl LV CrewThomas will make history at Super Bowl LV as the first woman to officiate a Super Bowl.

Big NFL Combine Change Makes Broncos New GM George Paton's Job HarderGeorge Paton has been on the job as the Denver Broncos’ general manager for less than a week and already his job has gotten a little harder.