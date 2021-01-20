(CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Transportation put high wind restrictions in place on both directions of Interstate 25 near the Colorado and Wyoming border on Wednesday.
The restrictions are in place between Owl Canyon and the Colorado-Wyoming border.
The Colorado State Patrol and CDOT filtered through high profile and lightweight trucks to ensure driver safety.
A High Wind Warning has been issued through 5 p.m. Wednesday for the foothills west of Denver. The warning includes the higher terrain of Jefferson, Boulder, and Larimer Counties including Highway 285 above Morrison, Interstate 70 above Golden, Highway 36 above Lyons, and Highway 287 above Livermore. Gusts in these areas could reach as high as 75 mph which is the equivalent of a category 1 hurricane.