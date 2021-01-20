WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Westminster police arrested a suspect they say hit and killed a pedestrian and drove away from the scene. Police responded to the corner of West 70th Ave and Federal Boulevard on Tuesday night.
Police say a citizen saw the vehicle believed to be involved, a 2018 or newer model Ford Fusion, near 96th Avenue and Elm Street. That citizen called police.
Officers then contacted the car’s owner, Erik Bryant Alvarenga, and arrested him.
The driver, did not stay at the scene after hitting the man when he was walking on 70th. Investigators said the suspect vehicle was a 2018 or newer model Ford Fusion and it likely has major front-end damage.
Alvarenga is behind bars on multiple charges including vehicular homicide.
The name of the victim has not been released.