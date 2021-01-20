LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — The Department of Motor Vehicles is acknowledging significant delays with vehicle titling and registration during the coronavirus pandemic. Now drivers can request a letter, to show to law enforcement, that explains why they don’t have current plates.
Customers who purchased their license plates via myDMV.Colorado.gov — or purchased specialty license plates at the County Clerk’s Office — will experience significant delays in having those license plates mailed to them.
Drivers with an expired temporary registration permit, an expired license plate, or no license plate on the vehicle can request a letter from the county clerks and recorders to provide to law enforcement explaining the situation, if needed.
The DMV encourages Coloradans to use its online services, whenever possible, at myDMV.Colorado.gov. Additionally, almost 20 DMV online services are available on the myColorado™ app, available on Android and iOS devices.