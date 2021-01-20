DENVER (CBS4) – A High Wind Warning has been issued through 5 p.m. Wednesday for the foothills west of Denver. As these winds descend into the metro area they will cause temperatures to warm at least 15 degrees compared to yesterday.
The warning including the higher terrain of Jefferson, Boulder, and Larimer Counties including Highway 285 above Morrison, Interstate 70 above Golden, Highway 36 above Lyons, and Highway 287 above Livermore. Gusts in these areas could reach as high as 75 mph which is the equivalent of a category 1 hurricane.
As a result of the wind, Wednesday will be noticeably warmer in the Denver metro area with highs in the mid and upper 50. Some neighborhoods particularly west of Interstate 25 could reach 60 degrees.
It will also be mostly sunny across much of the Colorado on Wednesday and dry statewide. The next chance for snow will develop in the mountains on Friday and continue through the weekend. The best chance for snow in the mountains will be on Saturday. Weather models are currently keeping almost all of the snow west the Denver metro area but a few snow fakes will be possible even at lower elevations during the upcoming weekend.
Temperatures will also turn cooler again starting Thursday.