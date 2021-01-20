CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with a hit-and-run with a bus. The crash happened in the 2700 block of Havana Street on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say three people ran away from the scene and one was taken into custody. The search continues for the other two suspects.

No one on the bus appears to be seriously injured but passengers are being evaluated. What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated.

