DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with a hit-and-run with a bus. The crash happened in the 2700 block of Havana Street on Wednesday afternoon.
Police say three people ran away from the scene and one was taken into custody. The search continues for the other two suspects.
No one on the bus appears to be seriously injured but passengers are being evaluated. What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated.
ALERT: #DPD is in the 2700 block of N Havana St. investigating a bus vs vehicle crash. No serious injuries reported. Three people fled on foot from the vehicle, one is in custody and officers are searching the area for the other two. Watch here for updates. #Denver pic.twitter.com/CKUeVbP1NR
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 20, 2021