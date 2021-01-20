DENVER (CBS4)– Several city buildings are closed in downtown Denver Wednesday and Thursday and will operate on a modified schedule with reduced hours on Friday as part of the city’s plan for heightened security measures. This comes amid the possibility of demonstrations and protests surrounding President Joe Biden’s Inauguration.
According to an internal email from Denver Mayor Michael Hancock’s office, Out of an abundance of caution, additional security measures will be in place, including fencing, screenings and adjusted hours at some of our facilities. I want to assure you that we are working in close coordination with federal, state and local authorities and have plans in place to protect our residents, employees and facilities.
Those city employees who can work from home are being encouraged to do so. Those who must work in the office are asked to follow additional security measures.
The email continued with, Beginning Monday when we observe the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday, hours at downtown city buildings including the City and County Building, Webb Municipal Building, McNichols Building, Elections Division, Minoru Yasui Plaza, Police Administration Building, Downtown Detention Center and the Lindsey-Flanigan Courthouse will be restricted to the following schedule:
Monday: Closed, Holiday
Tuesday: 8am-2pm
Wednesday: Closed
Thursday: Closed
Friday: 8am-2pm
All other city buildings, with the exception of Denver International Airport, will operate on a modified schedule: Tuesday-Friday: 8am-2pm
Library and court employees were encouraged to check with their supervisors for their schedules.
Hancock previously said that the Denver Police Department and other agencies are working together on monitoring any potential threats.
