DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police want to identify a suspect they believe is involved in two burglaries. Police say they both happened on Jan. 15.
The first happened near South Williams Street and Jewell Avenue. The second happened not too far away, on South High Street and East Asbury Avenue.
The suspect, who appears to be a woman, was confronted by renters and ran away after being chased.
It’s not clear what the suspect is accused of burglarizing.
If you know more information, you’re asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. There is a $2,000 reward.