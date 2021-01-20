FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Police at Colorado State University are searching for a suspect in an indecent exposure. Investigators say they received a report of a window peeper in a tree on the north side of Edwards Hall shortly before midnight on Tuesday.
The suspect was seen masturbating while in the tree. He is described by multiple witnesses as a male wearing a very dark, possibly green, puffy or thick winter coat and black pants. He was carrying a large backpack.
Using security footage, CSU police believe the suspect was driving a white 2008-2010 Toyota Scion XB. The suspect drove off campus toward the south on Meridian and Whitcomb shortly after midnight, leaving a parking spot on Hughes Street directly north of Academic Village. The suspect is believed to have driven onto the main campus and parked in that area at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Anyone with information is asked to call CSUPD at 970-491-6425.