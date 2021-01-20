DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment is hosting two virtual town halls to discuss unemployment benefits. The agency just launched a new online benefits system.
The town halls will discuss Colorado’s fraud protection system, extended unemployment benefits, and the new system. Both will be on Friday, the first at 11:30 a.m. and the other at 1:30 p.m.
LINK: Colorado Department of Labor and Employment Town Hall Registration
The ID verification is required to be implemented by Jan. 27. CDLE also said it will still take until the end of January or beginning of February to open its system for PEUC/ PUA claims.