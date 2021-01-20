CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – The Castle Rock Police Department is warning about a police impersonator who scammed a resident out of a large sum of money. Police said the victim received a phone call stating their social security number had been compromised.
Another person called the resident and claimed he was an officer. The scammer used the police department’s phone number and told the victim they needed to send money.
Police said they will never ask for money over the phone. If you receive a call claiming to be from the Castle Rock Police Department, call 303-663-6100 to verify it is legitimate.