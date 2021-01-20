BREAKING NEWS1 person injured, search underway at site of an Aurora office building
By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Aurora News, Building Fire, Colorado News

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – One person was injured in a second-alarm fire at an office building in Aurora on Wednesday morning. The building is located at 14200 East 4th Avenue.

At 7:45 a.m. firefighters were in the midst of the firefight. Smoke could be seen coming from the second floor.

aurora office building fire

(credit: Aurora Fire)

The person who was injured was taken to the hospital with what were described as non-life threatening injuries. A search operation was also underway to determine if anyone was trapped in the blaze.

Jesse Sarles