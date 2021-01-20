AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – One person was injured in a second-alarm fire at an office building in Aurora on Wednesday morning. The building is located at 14200 East 4th Avenue.
At 7:45 a.m. firefighters were in the midst of the firefight. Smoke could be seen coming from the second floor.
The person who was injured was taken to the hospital with what were described as non-life threatening injuries. A search operation was also underway to determine if anyone was trapped in the blaze.