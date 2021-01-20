Colorado Vaccine Providers Required To Have Online & Phone Options To Sign UpGov. Jared Polis urged eligible Coloradans to get on a wait list to be vaccinated, despite having fewer doses than expected.

Crowds Not Allowed At Aspen's X Games Due To Level Red RestrictionsPitkin County is now the only county operating in the Level Red on the state’s COVID-19 dial.

COVID In Denver: Colorado Convention Center To Be Decommissioned As Alternative Care SiteThe Colorado Convention Center for alternative COVID-19 care during the coronavirus pandemic will be decommissioned.

Gov. Polis Talks To Incoming Biden Administration About COVID Vaccine SupplyGov. Jared Polis gave an update on the coronavirus vaccine effort in Colorado on Tuesday afternoon. He said we are in a race against time and that every dose counts.

More Students In Littleton Public Schools Return To In-Person Learning This WeekAs of Tuesday, under Phase Two of transitioning students back to school in Littleton Public Schools, middle school students return in the hybrid model of in-person learning.

Gov. Jared Polis To Colorado Providers: Don't Let COVID Vaccines 'Sit On Shelves'Gov. Jared Polis told COVID-19 vaccine providers to stop holding back dose in reserve for second shots.