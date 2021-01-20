DENVER (CBS4) – First degree murder charges have been filed against the 28-year-old man authorities say killed a 33-year-old man, dismembered his corpse and left the remains in two suitcases in southwest Denver. Denver District Attorney Beth McCann made the announcement in the case against Benjamin Satterthwaite on Tuesday.
Crews were plowing snow from the sidewalk in the 1700 block of South Java Way on Dec. 29 when they discovered the suitcases. The remains inside were identified through DNA analysis as Joshua Lockard.
Denver police said they arrested Satterthwaite after responding to a medical call at an apartment on South Federal Boulevard and found “evidence and a crime scene consistent with the homicide case.” So far it’s not clear how Lockard was killed, but police have stated they believe the victim and suspect knew each other.
In addition to the murder charge, Satterthwaite faces a charge of tampering with a deceased human body. He was advised of the charges in a Tuesday morning court hearing.