DENVER (CBS4) — Gov. Jared Polis said there will be a visible law enforcement presence at the Colorado State Capitol on Inauguration Day — and the Colorado National Guard will be ready to respond within minutes, if needed. On Tuesday, Polis said he would sign an Executive Order to activate the National Guard on Wednesday.

“I’m signing an [Executive Order] to activate our Colorado National Guard, to be ready, and on call, if needed to respond to defend our state Capitol or other potential targets,” Polis stated.

“Our democracy preserves the sacred right to free speech, but it does not enable or facilitate the perpetuation of violence or destruction.”

Polis said Colorado had not received any specific threat, but all 50 states had been warned that there could be protests on Wednesday.

“Here in Colorado, we’re monitoring the security situation, we’re getting fully briefed by our federal and local partners in the event that any protests becomes violent,” Polis said. “This country does not stand for violence and destruction and Colorado does not stand for violence and destruction.”

Polis said Colorado State Patrol troopers and officer from the Denver Police Department and other local departments will be out on Wednesday to protect the Capitol and the City and County building.

Last summer, protests turned violent in downtown Denver, and rioters and vandals caused more than a million dollars in damage to the Capitol.