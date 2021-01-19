EVANS, Colo. (CBS4) — Police were involved in a shooting and a crash that happened right outside the doors of a gas station in Evans. Investigators did not say who fired the shots, whether anyone was hurt, or how the shooting was related to the crash. The crash caused major damage to the front ends of two SUVs — and knocked over items on display outside the Loaf ‘N Jug at 23rd Avenue and 32nd Street.
Police did not say whether anyone was hurt.
It’s not clear what led up to the crash but there is a large police investigation underway.
Evans police said no schools or businesses were on lockdown, but they asked people to avoid the area, if possible.